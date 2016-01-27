JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Fridays storms are already forming over The Gulf.

There is a low organizing on the border. This is already causing showers and some thunderstorms to form over The Gulf. The low will send those storms our way on Friday. Some will arrive before noon.

The low will then head up the Eastern Seaboard and so away from us on Saturday. This should provide us with more sun and less storms. Sunday will start off sunny but by the end of the day the next low will head our way. This looks to set us up for above normal thunderstorm activity again on Monday and Tuesday.

