JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Lightning increasing as storms peak now through 5pm.

There will be a lull in thunderstorms over the next two days.

They will be out there and head northeastward, but only impacting 30% of the area.

By Sunday the next front will approach our area and so Thunderstorms will increase again.

Thunderstorms will be widespread the early part of next week.

© 2018 WTLV