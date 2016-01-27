JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The break in the majority of thunderstorm activity has arrived, perfect timing for the weekend! Today expect less in the way of storms, but more in the way of heat!

Only a few isolated thunderstorms are expected, likely later in the afternoon and early evening. Storm coverage only at 30%, Waycross to Folkston likely to see the action along with St. Johns & Flagler Counties. Otherwise highs in the 90s with it feeling like the triple digits!

Eyes to the sky tonight for a bright full moon! Clouds will be lingering, but overall viewing should be good! Saturday is again a drier day than in the past. The heat will be on, temperatures feeling like 100+ again in the humidity. Only a few isolated sea breeze storms may develop in the afternoon.

Sunday the thunderstorms return however, hot and humid first half of the day sets up some action after 2 pm. Main storm window (as of now) is 3 - 7 pm. Expect increasing thunderstorms into the upcoming workweek as well.

