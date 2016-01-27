JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Saturday looks to be similar to our Friday. Plenty of hot sun, with mostly late day and evening storms.

The pattern of earlier forming and more widespread storms looks to return as we finish up July and head into August.

As we head toward August , you may want to notch up your tropical cyclone awareness.

August through October is the core of our hurricane season, and soon school will have many of us busy with other priorities.

For now, the tropics are nice and quiet.

