JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Summer time is in full swing and the thunderstorm activity likely ramps up as we head into next week.

The widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will be with us as long as we have the heat of the day, so expect things to settle down after sunset. A muggy night likely with lows Sunday morning in the upper 70s.

Some more downpours will develop Sunday afternoon after the humidity and sun juice up the atmosphere. Highs will be in the 90s, but feel much closer to 100 degrees with the humidity.

A few isolated thunderstorms may pop as early as 2 pm Sunday, but the main storm window will between 4 and 8 pm. Have the First Coast News app handy and be weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

As we head toward August, you may want to notch up your tropical cyclone awareness. August through October is the core of our Atlantic Hurricane Season. For now, however, no tropical development is expected within the next 5 days as they continue to stay nice and quiet. Good news!

