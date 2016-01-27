JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Isolated showers

The good news is only very isolated showers for high school football. The GAME OF THE NIGHT is Fleming Island at Sandalwood. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 80s.

Saturday: High pressure anchored in the southeast keeps shower coverage at only 30% .

Sunday: We watch a tropical wave increase showers if you are traveling south for here at home we stay on the drier side of system with a fresh breeze. It's another great beach and pool day.

Labor Day a tropical wave increases our showers and it will turn more breezy with an increase in rip currents.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 6 has formed off African coast; more than 3,000 miles away from First Coast.

A turn northwest, deeper into the open Atlantic should keep this cyclone over 2000 miles away from us.

Closer to home the much weaker tropical disturbance heading our way will simply increase the rip current

risk by Labor day. This system may become a tropical depression as it heads into The Gulf and away later Tuesday and Wednesday.

