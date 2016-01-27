JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- An east breeze this weekend will help shuffle a few showers from the coast to inland areas throughout the day. Although the tropics seem to be more active with a weak disturbance in the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Florence thousands of miles away, keep your holiday plans as the next several days aren't expected to be a washout.

For your Saturday, highs will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 along the coast with lower 90s inland. Stronger thunderstorms will build up during the afternoon and head west of Highway 301 by 3:00 p.m. Expect plentiful sunshine with a heat index between 100 and 105. Stay cool!

A similar set up for our Sunday with increased rain chances mainly south of Jacksonville thanks to a tropical wave moving across southern Florida. By Monday, expect bouts of heavy rain along the coast early with thunderstorms likely inland by the afternoon.

Our main concern with this tropical wave is not the chance for development, but instead the onshore wind from it bringing increased surf and seas with a higher risk of rip currents on Labor Day. Stay out of the water if you aren't a confident swimmer and always swim near a lifeguard!

For more on the tropics, make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts. The Atlantic hurricane season activity historically peaks on September 10.

© 2018 WTLV