JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue to work off towards the west through the remainder of the afternoon and evening. While there may be a few left around sunset, most activity should be coming to an end around 6 or 7.

Tonight, temperatures dip down into the 70s as clouds are slow to clear. Expect another nice sunrise come Monday morning with a few areas of patchy fog. Onshore flow will continue but some drier air begins to filter in so rain chances will be on the decline. Only isolated thunderstorms expected Monday afternoon.

Highs again will be near 90 degrees, and likely to be near 90 degrees all week long. Rain chances are likely to stay low through Thursday with only isolated activity expected.

Tropics: In the Atlantic, things are quiet over the next 5 days or so. We'll keep an eye to the deep tropical Atlantic waters as we head into September and approach peak season.

