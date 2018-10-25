JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After a classic autumn day to kick off the weekend, the skies turn cloudy and another warm up begins on Sunday.

maxuser

Don't forget to turn back your clocks one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 a.m. Sunday!

The same cold front that brought the thunderstorms on Friday lifts back towards the First Coast, which brings in more clouds and showers by Sunday. Don't expect a wash out, as most of us will only notice the clouds. However, the rain will spread north from central Florida throughout the day. Expect most showers to fall across St. Augustine to Palatka, although coastal showers cannot be ruled out with the east breeze.

Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s for inland southeast Georgia to Lake City; lower to middle 50s across Jacksonville; closer to 60 along the beaches. By the afternoon, highs will reach the middle to upper 70s.

We'll keep the showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as the lifting front stalls overhead. Expect a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 80s. Another cold front will push through early Wednesday, but it's our next front on Friday that helps to increase thunderstorm chances once again. As a result, next weekend is looking much cooler and breezy.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet and should remain that way for the next week or so.

