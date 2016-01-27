JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After a steamy September, temperatures will finally begin to drop to more seasonable levels. October starts off breezy with showers rolling onshore from time to time. By mid-week, the pattern turns drier into the weekend.

A weak backdoor front sags south across northeast Florida on Monday. This means we'll see increasing shower chances and a breezier east-northeast wind. It'll be breeziest along the coast with winds sustained at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start off the work week with numerous downpours moving in off the Atlantic and a few rumbles of thunder inland by the afternoon.

Tuesday will be the transition between the weakening front and high pressure building in from the north. It'll be another breezy day with a few showers pushing west throughout the morning and into the evening.

Drier and more pleasant conditions arrive by Wednesday with high pressure in control over the Southeast U.S. Highs will remain in the middle and upper 80s at the coast; near 90 inland each afternoon. Warm water temperatures help to keep our lows above normal in the upper 60s inland; lower 70s elsewhere. Rain chances look to increase once again by the weekend.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for the next several days as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

