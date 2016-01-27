JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --The tropical low 500 miles east of us should now turn north toward the outer banks of NC.

TROPICS Thunderstorms are now well west and heading away. Meanwhile the tropical low 500 miles east of us should now turn north toward the outer banks of NC. The hurricane hunters will check it out on Tuesday. This system will bring some unwanted rain to Eastern N.C. , but no more than about 2".

REMNANTS OF KIRK has weakened into a trough of low pressure for now but may regenerate so keep checking back.

SUBTROPICAL STORM LESLIE is a ship storm and may actually strengthen and spin around in the Atlantic Ocean for two or more weeks!

Wednesday-Thursday: Only isolated showers and warmer than average temps.

Friday-Weekend: The heat holds. Looking for fall relief? Still looks like the week of October 12-19.

