JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The summertime heat & humidity continues through the weekend, providing fuel for thunderstorms over the next few days.

Most of us today will be dry, just a few isolated storms pop up along the east coast sea breeze after 4 pm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

There's will be two shows in the sky Sunday, first some thunderstorms followed by the Perseid meteor shower. Plenty of sun to start the day Sunday, but clouds and thunderstorms will increase from the southwest in the early afternoon. Most activity looks to develop after 1 or 2 pm.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks after midnight to about 5 am. Clouds should slowly clear after thunderstorm activity settles down. Mornings look calm for anglers snagging red snapper and divers hunting lionfish.

Additional thunderstorms will be with us on Monday and Tuesday, as of now, they look to be our rain days of the upcoming workweek.

