JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The hottest two weeks of the year are here! We are sharing your dog day pictures on National Get out of the Dog House Day! I am in the dog house if you do not like hot weather but at least we are keeping you cool on Good Morning Jacksonville. Today's highs in the lower to middle 90s and feeling like 100-105. The bulk of the storms are expected between 4-7 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday: No signs of a break in our stormy to steamy pattern as we remain stuck between a high pressure to the southwest and a front to the northeast funneling in plenty of moisture. Not a washout every day but have your weather apps handy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Weekend: Scattered afternoon storms once again likely with highs in the lower 90s.

