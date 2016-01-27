JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Our pattern of hotter than average temps and a slow decrease in afternoon thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Heat index values will be in the triple digits, so if you're out enjoying the sunshine make sure to load up on the H2O!

Temperatures at the bus stop on Friday morning will be in the middle to upper 70s at the coast; lower to middle 70s inland. By the afternoon, our highs will be topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 at the coast; lower 90s inland.

As we near the 3 and 4 o'clock hours, expect showers and thunderstorms to be popping up on radar. However, they will be isolated in nature and likely favor areas along the I-10 corridor into southeast Georgia through sunset.

Tropical Storm Ernesto continues to head to Ireland.

Locally the tropics are nice and quiet.

