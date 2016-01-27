JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Plenty of hot sunshine once again for our Thursday, but by mid-afternoon we'll watch the skies from the southwest. Thunderstorms will build back toward our area into the late afternoon and early evening hours. A few storms will linger past 9:00 p.m. with lightning lighting up the sky from time to time.

This is all thanks to a front moving across the Southeast bringing us a warm southwest flow and daily thunderstorm chances into the weekend. Temperatures will remain above normal for this time of year. Lows will range in the lower to middle 70s as highs stick to the lower 90s.

Humidity will keep things feeling more like summer time although it's officially fall now. Expect our "feels like" temperatures to be near 100 degrees.

By early next week, the pattern shifts as the front washes out across the region and high pressure builds from the north. This will lead to an onshore breeze spreading coastal morning showers then afternoon storms inland.

TROPICAL STORM KIRK is headed toward Barbados and nearby islands. Kirk is then expected to weaken due to shear upon entering and racing west through the Caribbean.

POST TROPICAL CYCLONE LESLIE is another ocean, fish or ship storm and may actually strengthen back into a hurricane and spin around in the Atlantic Ocean for another 10 days.

