JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Plenty of hot sunshine to kick off our weekend with late day and evening storms likely. We'll add a few more storms to the mix by Sunday afternoon, but the overall pattern looks to stay stormy as we end off July and head into August.

Saturday's storms will be more isolated in nature and likely won't get going until after 3:00 p.m. Our main hazard, once again, will be the dangerous lightning!

Sunday's downpours will likely begin to develop after lunch time with thunder popping up after 2:00 p.m. Our main storm window will be between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. Don't cancel your outdoor plans, but definitely keep an eye to the sky and download that First Coast News app!

Weekend highs will range in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. Stay cool and load up on the H2O and SPF!

As we head toward August, you may want to notch up your tropical cyclone awareness. August through October is the core of our Atlantic Hurricane Season. For now, however, no tropical development is expected within the next 5 days as they continue to stay nice and quiet. Good news!

