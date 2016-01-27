JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- You'll want to keep the A/C cranking this week with this hot, summery pattern in place. We'll see plenty of sunshine with daily rounds of late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms popping up thanks to the sea breezes colliding between HWY 301 and I-95. An approaching front will bring higher rain chances and cloudier skies by late week.

Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s to kick off our new work week. For kids at the bus stop, we'll have dry conditions in the morning. By the afternoon, expect similar conditions to what we had over the weekend. Highs will warm into the lower to middle 90s with "feels like temperatures" 100+ degrees.

High pressure remains in control both Monday and Tuesday, limiting widespread thunderstorm activity, but thanks to the day's heat and humidity we'll likely still see a line of storms pop up after 4 or 5 o'clock p.m. Any activity that does develop late day will drift towards the Atlantic coast into the early evening hours before fading and hour or so after sunset.

A cold front eventually breaks down this hot and sunny pattern and increases our shower and thunderstorm chances by Wednesday. The front stalls across the region, which means cloudier skies and more rain into the weekend.

Out in the tropics things are nice and quiet for at least the next week. Good news as we approach the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season: September 10.

