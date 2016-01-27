JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The September sizzle continues through the weekend, today highs will again climb into the 90s under that hot sunshine. A stalling front to our north, in combination with the heat, will help fuel some thunderstorms this afternoon.

Thunderstorm activity today should mainly be after 4 pm and isolated in nature. Likely to linger through sunset and the evening, we're watching a sea breeze collision which could provide a few solid downpours and plenty of lightning.

For the weekend, we may hit the repeat button on Saturday. Highs near 90, a few isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Sunshine in between with a warm breeze. Sunday will be another warm one, highs again near 90 around kickoff for the Jags. A few late day/evening storms possible.

Better chance of precipitation come on Monday, looks to be our rain day. Northeast breeze sets up as high pressure from the north sinks in. Coastal showers in the morning working inland into thunderstorms are likely. Beyond that, the rest of the week looks beautiful with a fresh northeast breeze and plenty of sun. Highs down into the 80s.

TROPICAL STORM KIRK Kirk is then expected to weaken due to shear upon entering and racing west through the Caribbean.

POST TROPICAL CYCLONE LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force winds.Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for at least the next week.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV