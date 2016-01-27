JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- September ends on a warm, sunny note. However, October is looking to start with a few more showers and storms, but also slightly cooler (more like average) temperatures. Hope you're enjoying the weekend!

On Sunday, a weak stationary front sags southward into southeast Georgia. For Jacksonville, this means the weekend ends hot and mostly sunny with a few downpours rolling off the Atlantic coast especially earlier in the day. This does not mean a washout for the Jags game, but tailgaters may see a few drip drops before kickoff at 1:00 p.m. By mid-late afternoon, the activity shifts inland across north Florida and mainly north across southeast Georgia.

On Monday, the front sags farther south across northeast Florida which means a stronger northeast flow sets up and our chance for more widespread showers increases. Showers at the coast in the morning should spread inland into the afternoon. Things are looking much drier and pleasant with a fresh breeze for the remainder of the week.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for at least the next week as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV