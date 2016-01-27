JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With high pressure in control and a nice breeze coming in off the Atlantic, we will stay mostly dry over the next few days. However, with the drier weather comes the intense summer heat. Stay cool and enjoy the sunshine!

Expect similar weather for our Monday and Tuesday compared to what we saw over the weekend. This includes plentiful sunshine and lows in the lower and middle 70s with highs in the lower 90s. We'll see a few more clouds, maybe even an afternoon shower or two, for inland areas across southeast Georgia. Otherwise, it'll be hot and humid - "feel like temperatures" will be near 100!

The flow flips out of the southwest by Wednesday, which kicks up the humidity and makes things feel even warmer. Highs will nudge up into the middle 90s with "feel like temperatures" up to 105. Listen to your body and if you're too hot, take a break from the heat! Also, remember that hydration is key!!

Along with this muggy pattern by mid-week, we can expect afternoon thunderstorms to increase each and every afternoon towards the end of the week. Not one particular day looks to be a washout, but make sure to keep that First Coast News app handy for up to date radar as storms could reach all the way to the beaches by late day and early evening.

In the tropics, there is a slim chance for some development out in the Atlantic, but whatever comes out of it will likely be a "fish storm." As of now, there are no threats to land and nothing to worry about over the next week here at home.

© 2018 WTLV