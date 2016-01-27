JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Plenty of sunshine on this Sunday with temperatures topping out near 90 degrees. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop today, but our better chance for precipitation arrives Monday.

Today a few coastal showers will work west with the developing sea breeze through the morning. There will be a few showers around for the tailgaters at The Bank, but the majority of the showers/storms should be west of downtown around kickoff. Not a washout!

Main storm window looks to be from 1 to 4 this afternoon for inland locations in Florida and southeastern Georgia. Otherwise, enjoy the hot sunshine in between! Watch for rip currents along the beach over the next few days as well.

On Monday, a stronger northeast flow sets up and our chance for more widespread showers increases. Showers at the coast in the morning should spread inland into the afternoon. Things are looking much drier and pleasant with a fresh breeze for the remainder of the week.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for at least the next week as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV