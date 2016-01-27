JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Hot summer sunshine expected this weekend with little in the way of thunderstorm activity. Storm chances remain pretty low for much of the upcoming week as well!

Plenty of sun for our Saturday! Hot sun, that is, highs in the low 90s will awfully close to 100 degrees. Some chubby cumulus clouds develop into the afternoon with very few isolated showers and storms. Most developing after 5 pm.

Hit repeat on Sunday, as we can expect another hot sunshine filled day with one or two isolated showers late in the afternoon.

High pressure remains in control for the majority of the upcoming workweek, which will mean hot afternoons and limited thunderstorm activity. However, a front will eventually break it all down and increase out thunderstorm chances by later next week.

Out in the tropics things are nice and quiet for the next week or so.

© 2018 WTLV