JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Summertime sunshine and humidity will have high temperatures over the next few days feeling like the triple digits. Today, expect another hot sunshine filled day with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon, after 4 or 5 pm. A very similar case into Monday and Tuesday as high pressure remains in control, limiting our thunderstorm activity.

A front eventually breaks down the hot and sunny patter, as a result increasing our thunderstorm chances by later this week.

Out in the tropics things are nice and quiet for the next week or so.

© 2018 WTLV