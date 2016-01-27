JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The summertime heat & humidity continues providing fuel for thunderstorms over the next few days.

There will be two shows in the sky Sunday, first some thunderstorms followed by the Perseid meteor shower. Plenty of sun to start the day Sunday, but clouds and thunderstorms will increase from the southwest by the afternoon. Most activity looks to develop after 3 p.m., with the main storm window from 5 - 9 p.m. Highs will be steamy, in the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel more like 100 degrees.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks after midnight to about 5 a.m. Clouds should slowly clear after thunderstorm activity settles down, so set your alarm and look up in the sky!

Additional thunderstorms will be with us on Monday and Tuesday and, as of now, they look to be our rain days of the upcoming work week. A few drier, yet hotter days are expected to follow into later next week.

