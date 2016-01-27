JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The summertime heat & humidity continues providing fuel for thunderstorms over the next few days. The few isolated storms on radar will be with us through the evening, but shouldn't impact any of your Saturday night plans. Things settle down after sunset with a calm and muggy night!

There's will be two shows in the sky Sunday, first some thunderstorms followed by the Perseid meteor shower. Plenty of sun to start the day Sunday, but clouds and thunderstorms will increase from the southwest in the early afternoon. Most activity looks to develop after 1 or 2 pm, with the main storm window from 2 - 6 pm.Highs will be steamy, in the low 90s.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks after midnight to about 5 am. Clouds should slowly clear after thunderstorm activity settles down.

Additional thunderstorms will be with us on Monday and Tuesday, as of now, they look to be our rain days of the upcoming workweek. A few drier, yet hotter days are expected to follow into later next week.

