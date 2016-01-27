JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florence crawling through the Carolinas will continue to bring record rainfall and flooding through early this week. The First Coast remains on the dry side of the storm, so expect plenty of sun today!

Lots of sunshine this afternoon, highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s. For tailgaters headed to The Bank, it'll feel much hotter with heat index values between 100 and 106 degrees. Temperatures should hold in the 90s for much of the first quarter of the game. Keep an eye to the sky for a pop-up storms after 2:00 pm.

Winds continue to shift out of the southwest into the workweek, which will bring in some warm moisture, expect a gradual increase in thunderstorms Monday and into the week. Eyes still remain on the tropics as we'll keep you updated on the remnants of Isaac traveling across the Caribbean. For now, there is no threat to the First Coast.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

