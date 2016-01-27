JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florence slowly moving on, but will continue to bring record rainfall and flooding for the Carolinas as thunderstorms will return this week for the First Coast.

The heat will linger this evening as we await sunset, the limited thunderstorm activity will settled down beyond 7 pm. It'll be a muggy start to the workweek as winds slowly shift out of the southwest, adding moisture to the air and allowing for some thunderstorms to return.

They should give us a brief relief from the afternoon heat, with scattered thunderstorms popping after 2 pm, moving off towards the east into the evening. Main storm window likely between 4 and 7 pm.

The muggy flow continues through much of the workweek, so we'll keep thunderstorm chances alive into Wednesday and Thursday. A weak cold front may sag down south later this week, dropping temperatures into the 80s.

Eyes still remain on the tropics as we'll keep you updated on the remnants of Isaac traveling across the Caribbean. For now, there is no threat to the First Coast.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

