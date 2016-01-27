JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, you'll want to keep that First Coast News app handy! Another round of thunderstorms will push across the region with a few of them potentially strong to severe. Our primary threat will once again be the gusty or damaging winds.

There is some uncertainty with how the thunderstorm activity will evolve overnight and early Sunday morning to our north. We could see some raindrops and a few flashes of lightning while we're sleeping and mainly across southeast Georgia. However, the better chance for storms arrives after 2:00 p.m. Be careful at the beaches as storms will be racing (likely from west to east). If you hear thunder roar, head indoors because storms will be nearing your area quickly!

Another energized system heads our way (which kick starts our storm potential Sunday), and should set the stage for some more soakers on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain near average - lows in the middle 70s and highs near 90.

© 2018 WTLV