JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -Strong to severe thunderstorms will come at us from the south on Wednesday

Due to the tropical nature of the storms, some isolated street flooding is possible. Some areas have already had 4-5 " of rain.

Wednesday will show us some sun, but this will simply provide heat and thus fuel to produce some very heavy thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a decrease in activity by late Thursday into Friday. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Weekend: More of a summertime feel with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

