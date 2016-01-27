JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The tropical wave near the Bahamas continues to become more organized and we will continue to see a breezy onshore wind with choppy surf and rip currents as a result. Expect waves of heavy showers from time to time overnight and into our Labor Day. However, don't cancel outdoor plans as it's not expected to be a washout despite more clouds in the sky.

The heaviest rain from the tropical wave, or soon-to-be Gordon, will focus across south and central Florida on Monday. Temperature-wise lows will remain in the middle and upper 70s, while highs will remain in the middle and upper 80s with lower 90s for areas inland that see the rain later in the day.

Drier air sneaks into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday, but towards the end of the upcoming week we'll ramp up rain chances once again.

For more on the tropics, make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts. The Atlantic hurricane season activity historically peaks on September 10.

