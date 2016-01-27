JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The September sizzle continues through the weekend as we'll see a shift in our thunderstorm pattern. Highs today will reach the low 90s again, that heat will help fuel a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Today, we'll watch for a sea breeze collision after 3 pm or so. Main storm window looks to be from 4-9pm. Some heavy downpours may be possible with hot sunshine in between

On Sunday an Atlantic sea breeze will be allowed to develop, this will push the majority of any thunderstorm action off towards the west, inland, away from Jax in the afternoon. That's good news for the Jags game! Any storm activity should 1.) be after the game and 2.) be west of downtown. Just expect plenty of hot sun! High temperatures again near 90 degrees.

A stronger onshore, northeast flow sets up on Monday, bringing our better chance for widespread precipitation. Showers at the coast in the morning should spread inland into the afternoon . Things look much drier, and pleasant with a fresh breeze for the remainder of the week.

KIRK What is left of Kirk will continue to weaken as it heads west through the Caribbean.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts.Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for at least the next week as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda.

