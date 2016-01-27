JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mothers Day and The Final round of The Players still look to be the transition day.

That is we look to be thunderstorm free through Saturday and then widespread activity hits us Monday and Tuesday.

A more tropical southerly flow develops into Thursday and Friday, driving our high temperatures near 90 degrees. A warm breeze will be present for the opening round of the Players with highs in the 80s on the course.

Tropical energy is around towards our south through the weekend, however we stay dry until Monday & Tuesday. Most of said energy stays south on Sunday, we'll just notice the humidity increase with the cloud coverage.

Showers filter in Monday as this moisture migrates north with precipitation likely sticking around into Tuesday.

