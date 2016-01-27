JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Super spring weather holds on for one more day before the heat and humidity start to build in! Today's highs in the lower to middle 80s.

A more tropical southerly flow develops into Thursday and Friday, driving our high temperatures near 90 degrees. A warm breeze will be present for the opening round of the Players with highs in the 80s on the course.

Tropical energy is around towards our south through the weekend, however we stay dry until Monday & Tuesday. Most of said energy stays south on Sunday, we'll just notice the humidity increase with the cloud coverage.

Showers filter in Monday as this moisture migrates north with precipitation likely sticking around into Tuesday.

© 2018 WTLV