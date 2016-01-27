JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Summer time is in full swing and the thunderstorm activity likely ramps up as we head into next week. It'll be a muggy, mostly cloudy night with lows come Sunday morning in the mid to upper 70s.

Sun for the first portions of the day, along with the humidity, should fuel up some additional thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s will feel much closer to 100 degrees. A few isolated thunderstorms may pop as early as 2 pm Sunday, but the main storm window will between 4 and 8 pm.

Have the First Coast News app handy and be weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

The storm door remain open as we head into next week. Expect the hot, humid & stormy flow out of the south-southwest to continue. Highs close to 90 degrees, humid mornings, and afternoons with thunderstorm activity expected through at least Thursday.

As we head toward August, you may want to notch up your tropical cyclone awareness. August through October is the core of our Atlantic Hurricane Season. For now, however, no tropical development is expected within the next 5 days as they continue to stay nice and quiet. Good news!

