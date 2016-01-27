JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Morning showers will increase this morning along our coastal counties due to a frontal boundary stalled across the area and become more widespread this afternoon and slowly move west. Rain start to taper for the start of Friday football but we cannot rule out a few rain delays west of the St. Johns River. Today's highs will be near 90.

Weekend: Our frontal system continues to fire up scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of rain will be before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday looks to be a drier day as our frontal system weakens but still expect a few scattered showers and we should dry out earlier in the afternoon with highs near 90.

Hurricane Lane stays south of Hawaii but it is being hit with big impacts with main impact of flooding with rainfall of 15-25" with locally higher amounts.

