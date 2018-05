JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our brief reprieve in our soggy pattern comes to an end from south to north this afternoon with training thunderstorms and heavy rain. A few thunderstorms may have downburst wind gusts of 50-60 mph. Make sure you enable notifications on your weather apps. Highs today in the lower to middle 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a decrease in activity by late Thursday into the weekend witgh highs in the lower to middle 80s.

