JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's going to be a record-setting year for STUFF THE BUS thanks to you and super weather at the Town Center. There is nothing to slow you down with the main storm zone pushing well inland and across southeast Georgia for the drive home and this evening. Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 80s by early evening and it will be dry for the Jaguars practice!

Saturday and Sunday we have the nicest weekend SINCE JUNE! Expect plenty of sunshine with only a slight chance of a quick shower inland. Highs near 90. Fresh ocean breezes!

Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic Basin with a much different pattern than the last two active years for us. But we will stay prepared.

