JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- This is the Spring we never had last year and we can enjoy it to its fullest this evening in many ways. I will celebrate with frozen chocolate custard and it should hit the spot! Temperatures will hold in the upper 60s to near 70 this evening with a few cirrus clouds. Lows by morning in the upper 50s inland to the upper 60s at the beach.

Latest models increase the humidity over the weekend which will fire up scattered showers on Sunday. Another round of rain is likely on Tuesday but we should dry out in time for the big Luke Combs concert at 5:30 p.m.

WEEKEND BIG EVENT: The PLAYERS DONNA 5K looks outstanding with sunshine and lower 70s for the start of the run! See you there! Make sure to hydrate with those higher dew points!! It will be fun!

