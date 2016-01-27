JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Hurricane Preparedness week continues. The National Hurricane Center wants to remind all of us, that as bad as Matthew and Irma were, most of us did not feel hurricane impacts.

Our last direct hit by a hurricane was 1964 with Dora. Keep the facts in mind when preparing.

For The Players , although Sunday still looks iffy, it is not a guaranteed wash out , so I would keep your Mothers Day and final round plans for now.

We keep the sunshine this week as temperatures warm into the middle to upper 80s by Friday. This weekend increasing clouds and breezes will cool us back down close to 80 with our next chance of rain on Sunday. There is considerable model disagreement at this time so this could still change. Regardless it does look like the highest risk of heavy rain and lightning stays south of the course on Mother's Day and Championship Sunday.

