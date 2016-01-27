JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Gordon will continue to intensify as it heads away from the First Coast and is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in the Mobile-Biloxi area later today. Meanwhile, Florence becomes our third hurricane of the Atlantic season and will churn over open waters for the next week.

We actually dry out after a few scattered morning showers with increasing sunshine today. The main storm zone will shift to near Lake City this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Wednesday sunshine and fresh sea breezes dominate with highs in the upper 80s. We will still have a rip current risk at the beach through much of this week. Showers and storms will slowly increase once again by late week.

As is par for the course with the peak of our hurricane season this week we will be tracking at least a couple systems. Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

