JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Gordon is heading away from us. Meanwhile, Florence becomes our third hurricane of the Atlantic season and will churn over open waters for the next week.

The worst that Gordon has to offer is currently impacting areas from near Pensacola-Mobile-Gulfport. The core of Gordon will head toward the northwest for the next several days.

Showers here will drop off before increasing from the east by Friday.

Hurricane Florence is expected to pass east of us by 1500 miles in five days,however, this is not a given yet. So check in for udpates.

As is par for the course with the peak of our hurricane season this week we will be tracking at least a couple systems. Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

