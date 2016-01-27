JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Our driest day of the week is here and most of us can expect a dry day! Only isolated storms are expected mainly late day and early evening for St. Johns and Flagler Counties and from Waycross to Folkston. Rain coverage at only 30%. Saturday is a sizzler with our isolated storm zone shifting inland west of the St. Johns River. Highs in the lower to middle 90s and a heat index of 100-110.

Tonight we have a full moon delight with great viewing!

Sunday our storm season kicks back into a higher gear with increasing afternoon thunderstorms. Rain coverage back to 60%.

© 2018 WTLV