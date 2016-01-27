JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Scattered showers and storms taper for the start of Friday football. Take the ponchos for games west of the river. There may be some rain to dodge in the first half of games and we cannot rule out a brief lightning delay. It looks great farther east including the game of the week at Raines. Expect bright moonlight by 8 p.m. with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Weekend: Our frontal system continues to fire up scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of rain will be before 4 p.m. in Duval on Saturday and 6 p.m. for areas to the west.

Sunday looks to be a drier day as our frontal system weakens with only an isolated shower late morning and early afternoon. Highs near 90.

Hurricane Lane stays south of Hawaii but it is being hit with big impacts with main impact of flooding with rainfall of 15-25" with locally higher amounts.

