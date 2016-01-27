JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --There will be a few lingering isolated weakening storms.

We will have a similar pattern Friday and Saturday.

By early next week, the pattern shifts as high pressure builds from the north. This will lead to an onshore wind spreading coastal morning showers then afternoon storms inland.

TROPICAL STORM KIRK Kirk is then expected to weaken due to shear upon entering and racing west through the Caribbean.

POST TROPICAL CYCLONE LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force winds.Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for at least the next week.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

