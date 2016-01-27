JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Enjoy the pleasant conditions this weekend as we're expecting a wet and unsettled week ahead with some tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.

A beautiful, comfortable evening Saturday as clouds should clear through the night. Temperatures dropping near 70 and into the 60s again in some spots Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a bit of a transition day into the week, we'll notice the breeze pick up and throw in a few afternoon showers with the sea breeze. No need to cancel the outdoor plans! Expect just a few showers after lunch, plenty of sun in between. More showers, and tropical downpours, will be moving onshore Monday and into the week.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen is expected be in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday, likely to be named Michael, and should head north through the week. Those from Appalachicola to the Gulf coasts of Alabama and Mississippi need to closely monitor the forecast.

This sets up our wet and unsettled week, likely from Monday into next weekend. Widely scattered showers and tropical downpours move onshore throughout the day Monday, more on the way Tuesday.

We'll also be watching the tides. Excessive tides (+1-2ft) are expected through Thursday with the persistent onshore winds. Rainfall totals by the end of the week may top 6". By the end of next week we will watch for an increase in severe thunderstorms and a flooding potential, as this accumulated rainfall will have a tough time draining.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

