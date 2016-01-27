JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After our 2nd hottest September in the last 150 years and driest in the last 15 years, we have big changes to start off the month of October! Temperatures cool down and we get some much needed rain. Occasional showers will continue into this afternoon with a few inland rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s due to an onshore wind and the rain.

A weak backdoor front sags south across northeast Florida today with a breezier east-northeast wind. It'll be breeziest along the coast with winds sustained at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday, expect another round of rain with our fall front draped across the area and high pressure building in from the north. It'll be another breezy day with a few showers pushing west throughout the morning and into the evening. Highs in the middle 80s.

Drier and more pleasant conditions arrive by Wednesday with high pressure in control over the Southeast U.S. Highs will remain mainly in the middle and upper 80s.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for the next several days as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV