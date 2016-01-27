JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Patchy fog inland this morning with a few isolated coastal showers. Scattered showers and storms will move west and increase this afternoon. The main storm time will be between noon and 4 p.m. for most of us and 4-7 p.m. west of highway 301. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Our pattern dries out and heats up as we finish August and more importantly it remain quiet in the tropics. It does look we will have to watch the African Wave Train a little closer as we head into the first week of September and approach peak season on September 10th.

© 2018 WTLV