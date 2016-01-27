JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Thunderstorms will decrease as Florence continues to move closer to the Carolinas with our best chance of a storm late today and early evening along highway 301. Today's highs near 90.

We will not see any direct impacts from Florence but will feel its effects in the form of dangerous surf and seas, we'll see excessive tides through much of the week. In lighter news, thunderstorms chances look to slightly decline through much of the upcoming week.

Florence's impacts locally still look to be rough surf and seas. The most dangerous surf and rip currents are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Areas of biggest concern look to be north of the First Coast and into the Carolinas.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

