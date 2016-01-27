JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 11 a.m. advisory Florence nearly stationary but is expected to slowly make a move west south-west across the Pee Dee and Midlands of South Carolina over the weekend.with life-threatening flooding as its main impact. The latest track has it moving even farther north and the First Coast remains outside of its cone. The major impacts have now shifted north of Charleston and for us we will continue to be most concerned about rough seas and rip currents.

The First Coast will remain well to the south of major impacts that have shifted farther north with the main concern continuing to be rough seas and rip currents this weekend. With the track farther north our chances of rain remain on the low side. It will turn hot and sunny with highs in the middle to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday as dry air is wraps in dry air over us. The Jaguars game should be dry and hot with temperatures near 90 at kickoff and holding in the 80s during the game with a light breeze.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

