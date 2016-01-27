JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A very muggy, warm start to the day with areas of patchy, dense fog. This helps set the stage for an even warmer and muggier afternoon!

More clouds around today as more tropical energy is fed into the region from the southeast. At the same time, a front to the northwest approaches, no major precipitation is expected, just the extra clouds. A few showers are possible however, south of Jacksonville, think St. Augustine to Ocala. Most of us do stay dry today as high temperatures get close to 90 degrees.

If you're headed to the coast to cool off, strong rip currents have formed up and down the beaches. Swim near a lifeguard!

Onshore flow develops as we start the workweek, and with lingering tropical energy around, a few showers cannot be ruled out into Tuesday. It looks dry for the remainder of the week with temperatures possibly climbing into the 90s by next weekend.

© 2018 WTLV